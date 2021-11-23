50 Witnesses To Testify In Muhayimana’s Genocide Case

About 50 witnesses are expected to give out their testimonies today in France accusing Claude Muhayimana for his role in the Genocide against the Tutsi that was perpetrated Tutsi in Bisesero, and areas of Kibuye.

ICTR’s witness reports regard Bisesero as among the worst places of the horror of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

The feature of the witnesses includes 15 from Rwanda that will be testifying before the judges at Assize Court in Paris in the one-month-long case.

In the last session, the judges have postponed the hearing because the witnesses couldn’t travel during the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

His case follows those of Captain Pascal Simbikangwa, sentenced in 2016 to 25 years in prison, and former mayors Octavien Ngenzi and Tito Barahira, sentenced in 2018 to life imprisonment after a joint trial.

The legal systems in France grant him universal jurisdiction for the prosecution of crimes against humanity.

During the last hearing, Muhayimana, 60, and a former hotel were accused of complicity in genocide as well as crimes against humanity for providing aid and assistance. The accusations are based on the ground that he transported Hutu militias to the killing sites in the Kibuye areas.

French judges rejected the charges against Claude Muhayimana for the massacre at the Kibuye church on April 17, 1994, where almost 2,000 Tutsis were killed.

IBUKA France in a statement said it was happy that the 10-year trial was finally taking place.

Egide Nkuranga, President of Ibuka, the umbrella of Genocide survivors, said the trial had been hampered by different political reasons over the past years but now France has shown interest in collaborating the impunity.

The 60-year old was investigated in December 2011 when an arrest warrant was issued against him but he was arrested in 2012 at his workplace in the city of Rouen and placed under extradition and was released later and re-arrested again in 2014.