Rwanda Defence Force has begun conducting investigations into alleged incidences of torture, forced sex and extortion by its officers against civilian residents at Kangondo II in Nyarutarama suburb of Kigali.

Residents of Kangondo II commonly known as Bannyahe claim that in the past two weeks since the nationwide Lockdown begun, they have been experiencing untold suffering at the hands of errant RDF officers.

“Over ten women have been subjected into forced sex,” the area leader said adding that they had already informed the Military authority in Remera sector.

Lt.Col. Innocent Munyengango the Defence and Military spokesperson confirmed the incidence to local media (Umuseke) saying, the Military Prosecution is already conducting investigations and the culprits have been apprehended.