45 Died in Stampede at Magufuli Funeral

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has accused the British Monarch of running an oppressive system, fronting lies and highly racist, triggering his exit from UK and opting to relocate to Carlifornia, USA.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were interviewed on Sunday by Oprah Winfrey for nearly two hours, sending shock-waves around the globe.

This royal couple made some tantalizing remarks, giving an insight into what happens between the walls of the tightly guarded and secretive British Monarch.

For example, Markle said she contemplated taking her own life after joining the royal family, and raised allegations of racism in the monarchy.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that the British Royal family asked her about how dark her son’s skin might be while she was expecting.

Prince Harry complained that his family failed to speak out against “racist propaganda” in the British press.

He also mentioned that his father, Prince Charles, temporarily stopped taking his phone calls.

Prince Harry described his family’s exit in terms of an escape from an oppressive system, and contrasted his situation with those of his father and older brother, Prince William: “They are trapped,” he said. “They don’t get to leave.”

This royal couple described being cut off financially from the monarchy, and recalled their confusion about the extent of security their family would have.

“I came to understand that, not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband,” Markle said.

Markle recalled discussions about the security for their son and his not having the title of prince.

“We have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not being given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she said, without specifying who made those comments. Under such pressure, Markle experienced suicidal thoughts, she said.

She sought help from the human-resources department of the palace, and was denied official help because she wasn’t a paid employee of the institution, Markle said.