This year Mutuyimana Yacinte will mark her 30th birthday next month on July 22. She is among the 41 Rwandan girls that were airlifted 5,157 kms far away to Italy as fleeing them from turbulent times in Rwanda.

Habimana Gervais the father to Mutuyimana on Wednesday called Taarifa expressing pain he has endured for the three decades without ever meeting his daughter again.

“Yacinte will be thirty years old next month, have you heard from those Italians about my daughter?,” Habimana inquired from our reporter.

Habimana spoke to Taarifa in an exclusive conversation in November last year when this publication broke the untold story of these children that both countries have prefered to remain noncommittal to the matter.

The children were taken from a home care centre in the former Gashora commune in 1994 following heavy bombardment as the Rwanda Patriotic Front rebels fought against government forces.

However, fighting between the government Forces and RPF rebels first broke out in October 1990 across the border between Rwanda and Uganda. As years went by, the security situation in the country was totally dangerous, a well planned genocide against Tutsi was intensifying as hundreds of thousands of Tutsi were being executed across the country.

On July 22,1992 an expectant Laurencia Mukamazera developed labour pain. She took a quick shower, rolled up a few clothes into a bag and rushed to hospital at the former Gashora commune in present day Bugesera district.

Mukamazera arrived at hospital and was immediately booked into the labour ward. She gave birth to a baby girl. This was her sixth child and named her Mutuyimana Yacinte.

Her father Habimana, happy to receive another child in the family, rushed back home to bring some food to the hospital for Mukamazera. When he returned to hospital, Mukamazera asked him about the situation at home and whether the children had fed well.

She was worried because the children were so stubborn that they needed her close monitoring.

“She started telling me that she was not feeling well and that she suspected she was going to die,” Habimana told Taarifa in November last year. “My wife asked me whether I would manage the stubborn children. Minutes later, she died,” a sobbing Habimana said.

The political and security situation in Rwanda was very dangerous and uncertain. In some parts of the country the RPF rebels were exerting pressure against the government forces in fierce gun battles.

Thousands of alleged rebel sympathizers primarily belonging to the Tutsi ethnic group were killed, arbitrarily detained under harsh conditions and killed.

On July 23, Habimana decided to take his daughter Yacinte to a children’s home owned by Ririma Parish. He walked back home but would always return to check on the progress of his daughter while he also took care of her siblings back home.

“It was very difficult to raise them without their mother. But I managed to do everything possible to raise them,” Habimana remembers.

In 1994, Ririma Parish prepared to airlift all the 41 children to Italy at its orphanage home. Yacinte was part of this group of children that were flown to safety in far away Italy. This was the last time Habimana saw his beloved daughter.

In July 1994 the RPF rebels stopped the genocide against Tutsi and defeated the government forces dislodging them into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo formerly Zaire- a new government was established.

Over a million tutsi had been killed in a horrendous genocide in 1994 stopped by the RPF rebels. The country was in total destruction and ashes.

Habimana embarked on a very cumbersome journey of finding news about his daughter that had settled in Italy. For the past 30 years, Habimana has been knocking on doors of public offices, NGOs, newsrooms and anybody that cares to help or listen to his pain.