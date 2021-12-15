CORONA VIRUS
3 Cases of new Omicron Variant Detected in Kenya
Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary has confirmed that doctors have detected three cases of the new Omicron variant first detected in South Africa last month.
He said the cases were detected among travellers.
Last week, Uganda announced it had detected 11 cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in travellers coming into the country, the first infections to be reported in East Africa.
The cases were detected in people screened at Entebbe International Airport who flew in from five different countries, Ugandan medical authorities said in a statement.
Five had come from Nigeria, two from South Africa — where the variant was first reported — and two from the United Arab Emirates.
The emergence of the highly mutated variant sparked fears that it could cause severe disease, be more contagious or could evade vaccines.
Early indicators suggest that it could be more transmissible, but promising data so far has suggested that vaccines still offer protection against Omicron.
On Tuesday, results of a study published in South Africa showed two shots of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine offers around 70 percent protection against severe disease from Omicron.
“The double dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showing 70 percent effectiveness in reducing risk of hospitalisation,” said Ryan Noach, the head of South Africa’s leading private health insurance company, Discovery, which co-led the study.
Two doses of the vaccine offered 93 percent protection against earlier variants, according to the companies.
The study was based on the results of 78,000 PCR tests taken in South Africa between November 15 and December 7 and was conducted by Discovery along with the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
“We are extremely encouraged by the results,” said SAMRC head Glenda Gray.
But Noach warned that despite the protection offered by two doses, hospitals could still be overrun since Omicron is spreading rapidly in South Africa.
CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda Suspends Night Clubs Amid Fears Of Omnicron
Rwandans are sliding back to tough restrictions as the government moves in to prevent the spread of Omnicron coronavirus variant.
“Night clubs are suspended as is live band entertainment in other venues. organised concerts will be approved on case by case basis by Rwanda Development Board,” reads in part a communiqué from the Prime Minister’s office.
“Movements are prohibited between midnight to 4am. All businesses must close by 11pm according to the statement released by Prime Minister’s office. Public offices will operate at no more than 30% capacity and private businesses will operate at 50% capacity and must comply with covid-19 prevention measures,” the statement said.
Under the new restrictions that will go on for a month, traditional, civil and religious weddings guests should not exceed 30% of venue capacity and must not exceed 100 persons.
The Omnicron variant was first detected in South Africa and has been fast spreading across Europe, Asia, and America. The variant has been seen in over 10 countries in Africa so far.
Rwanda’s Ministry of Health said in a statement early on Thursday that the omicron variant was found in 6 people in the samples taken from those who traveled to the country and those they were in contact with.
Meanwhile, Rwanda and dozens of countries have blacklisted South Africa and its neighbours since South African scientists flagged Omicron last week.
Rwanda suspended direct flights to and from southern Africa due to the new variant, the prime minister’s office has said.
CORONA VIRUS
UK Removes All 11 Countries From Red List
The government has said that all 11 countries will be removed from the UK’s travel red list from 4am on Wednesday.
Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are on the list.
The red list was reintroduced in late November as a precaution after the emergence of the Omicron variant.
But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.
“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” he told Parliament.
“Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning.”
All UK arrivals from red list countries are required to pay for and self-isolate in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days.
But with all 11 countries being removed from that list, it was confirmed that those currently in managed quarantine would be allowed to leave early and “follow the rules as if they had arrived from a non-red list country”.
Some travellers had paid thousands of pounds to stay in government-approved quarantine hotels, with complaints of chaotic organisation and inedible food during their stays.
Anyone who has tested positive will to remain in isolation, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay told the House of Commons.
Mr Javid also said earlier he was “very persuaded” by calls to reimburse people and hoped to make an announcement on that soon.
The point of putting countries on the red list was to act quickly to slow the spread of Omicron.
Now it has spread in the community, the government doesn’t think putting people from a limited list of countries in hotels is useful.
CORONA VIRUS
U.S. Donates 336,000 J&J COVID-19 Vaccines To Rwanda
Rwanda has received 336,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Janssen COVID-19 vaccines as a donation from the U.S. via COVAX.
This latest donation brings the total current U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda to 2,296,550 doses.
This donation is a further symbol of U.S. commitment to work with the Government of Rwanda to protect the health of the Rwandan people. The vaccines arrived at Kigali International Airport on the evening of December 10, 2021.
Ambassador Vrooman announced, “To date, the United States has provided approximately 2.3 million vaccine doses to Rwanda, with nearly 3 million additional doses due to arrive via COVAX in the coming weeks.”
The United States has donated more than 240 million COVID-19 vaccine doses – a major step in ending the pandemic globally. In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, the United States provided more than 65 million vaccine doses.
Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has stood side-by-side with the Rwandan people committing more than Rwf28 billion (US$28 Million) to support the prevention, detection, treatment, and vaccination against COVID-19.
Jaynet Kabila Demands Details On UPDF’s Presence in DRC
3 Cases of new Omicron Variant Detected in Kenya
Imbuto To Build Multipurpose Sports Facility
Is Rwanda Contented With Ugandan Envoy Maj.Gen. Robert Rusoke?
Rwanda Suspends Night Clubs Amid Fears Of Omnicron
How Rwanda Arm-twists Uganda The Bully
Uganda, DRC Claim Early Victory Against ADF Rebels
Youth Mobilised To Help Fight GBV
Exclusive: How Did CIMERWA Plc Fetch Rwf67.3B In A Pandemic?
UK Removes All 11 Countries From Red List
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics15 hours ago
How Rwanda Arm-twists Uganda The Bully
-
National2 days ago
FDU-Inkingi Leaders Discuss Strategy, Rusesabagina
-
National1 day ago
Uganda, DRC Claim Early Victory Against ADF Rebels
-
National5 days ago
Kagame Praises Cape Town As A Reputable University In Africa
-
Politics5 days ago
Rwanda, Burundi Relations Improving, Officials Say
-
Special Report11 hours ago
Exclusive: How Did CIMERWA Plc Fetch Rwf67.3B In A Pandemic?
-
National5 hours ago
Youth Mobilised To Help Fight GBV
-
National4 days ago
Kagame Says Technology, Innovation “Driving Forces” Of Rwanda’s Economic Transformation