Crime
3 Arrested In Connection With Kigali City Burglary
Rwanda National Police (RNP) operations against Organised criminal groups has arrested three people in Nyarugenge District, who belong to the same racket suspected to be behind series of burglaries in the City of Kigali. The ring targets electronics in shops and homes.
The trio arrested on April 16, include the ringleader identified as Jean Paul Rwagasore, 34.
Others are Eric Uwihoreye, 32, and Daniel Nsanzabera, 44. Nsanzabera was mainly buying the assorted stolen electronics, which he was selling on the black market.
Police also recovered assorted stolen electronic items from the suspects, including six laptops, two flat TV sets and eight digital cameras.
Others include four hard disks, two sound speakers, computer CPUs and amplifiers.
Rwagasore, who holds a degree in ICT, admitted that he started these shoddy dealings in December, last year. He argued that he started stealing after incurring losses in his varied businesses.
In 2017, Rwagasore said, he started an electronics repair shop in Kazi ni Kazi business centre in Nyarugenge but bowed out after making losses.
He shifted to Uganda in 2019 where he also failed to sustain his business, returned to Rwanda in June 2020, and started smuggling second-hand clothes into the country from DRC.
“After all these losses, I started to steal targeting mainly electronics like computers and their accessories, phones and money, from different shops in Kigali,” narrated Rwagasore.
Surveilling targeted shops
According to Rwagasore, he would make several visits to a targeted shop, get all the necessary information to successfully execute his plan.
“During that period surveilling a specific electronics shop, I would also forge the key to the shop and knowing the best suitable time to break in and grab valuable electronic items like phones, computers and even money,” said Rwagasore.
Burglary record
In December 2020, Rwagasore allegedly broke into a shop at Inkurunziza in Nyarugenge and stole two laptops, two external hard disks, four flash disks, one digital camera with its two flash lights.
He later sold them to Daniel Nsanzabera for Frw350,000.
In February 2021, Rwagasore and Eric Uwihoreye stole three laptops, one digital camera and Frw77000 a shop called New Technology Ltd located in Gisozi, Gasabo District.
Rwagasore said that he also sold the laptops and camera to Nsanzabera for Frw250,000.
Also in February, investigations indicate that Rwagasore stole Frw27, 000 at a milk zone operating at near Iposita in Nyarugenge.
Early this month, Rwagasore and Uwihoreye broke into a shop opposite T2000 Shopping Mall where they stole 12 digital cameras, one laptop and a power bank.
Investigations further indicate that on April 13, Rwagasore stole three hair cutting clippers, a flat TV and radio from a salon in Kacyiru, Gasabo District.
“We understand that Rwagasore was working with other people, who were buying these stolen items from him and selling them on the black market; their identities are known, they will be traced and arrested to face justice,” CP Kabera said
“Making losses in businesses like Rwagasore claims, is not a reason to engage in such criminal activities; think about another legal ways to bounce back but not stealing. Even some of the businesses he claims he incurred losses were illegal like smuggling clothes and shoes,” CP Kabera said.
The Spokesperson warned that like many other thieves have been arrested in the past, even those still involved in these criminal acts will soon be arrested.
“There is strong collaboration between the Police and the public, which is a strong tool to identify, locate and arrested any suspected criminal,” he warned.
Crime
Beatrice Munyenyezi, A big Catch For Rwanda
Rwandans especially those resident in Huye District will be able to travel to the Court in Kigali or even attend back home from site the trial of Beatrice Munyenyezi who has been away in the United States as she kept away from the long arm of the law.
Munyenyezi who once enjoyed the opulence of being a daughter-in-law to a Minister will now enjoy the neat silent cell at a detention facility as she awaits her trial on charges related to the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi which claimed over a million lives.
She was instrumental in implementing genocide in the former Butare Prefecture, now Huye district, in southern Rwanda. Details indicate that Munyenyezi was seen on roadblocks participating in checking identification cards in order to identify the Tutsi ethnicity to be killed.
Munyenyezi also handed over Tutsi to the Interahamwe militia for rape and participated in the shooting of a Catholic nun after handing her over to the militia for rape.
She is suspected of seven crimes; Murder as a genocide crime, conspiracy to commit genocide, planning of the genocide, complicity in genocide, incitement to commit genocide, extermination, and complicity in rape.
Munyenyezi, arrived at Kigali International Airport on April 17 at 7:04 p.m. local time (1704 GMT). She was arrested in 2013 in the United States and sentenced to 10 years there for lying about her role in the Rwandan genocide to obtain U.S. citizenship.
“Munyenyezi’s deportation means a lot in terms of justice delivery to the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi because our case file was already in place,” said Thierry Murangira, acting spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau.
According to the genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit, Rwanda is still looking for more than 1,100 genocide fugitives still at large in both Western and African countries.
The Rwanda government has so far signed extradition treaties with 10 countries out of the 30 countries where suspects are believed to be hiding.
Crime
Malawi’s Labour Minister Steals Covid-19 Funds
Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has expelled the Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo (pictured above) from cabinet after an investigation discovered that he stole a total of Kwacha1.4million from the Ministry’s project account on Covid-19, to use as allowances on a strip to South Africa last year.
“I cannot have in my cabinet any individuals who either spend money budgeted for one thing on something else or do not ask tough questions to ensure that the money they are spending on something was budgeted for that purpose,” Chakwera said.
President Chakwera has insisted on pursuing thieving public officials implicated in the Kwacha 6.2billion investigative audit on Covid-19.
According to reliable reports from the capital Lilongwe, an audit into the funds showed that labour Commissioner Hlalerwayo Kelvin Nyangulu pocketed Kwacha 829170 while Kandodo got Kwacha 613587.47 in allowances while they accompanied the president on a trip to south Africa in October 2020.
The audit showed gross abuse. “As far as I am concerned, anyone who steals or wastes public funds is a traitor to our country,” the president said.
Kandodo, who once served as the country’s Finance Minister, conceded that he was “disappointed” for being dropped from cabinet.
Crime
Blaise Compaoré Charged For Thomas Sankara’s Assassination
The spirit of Thomas Sankara may not rest possibly until justice is served as Burkina Faso tries to do everything possible to put an end to lingering questions on who may have actually assassinated this revolutionary leader.
Thirty-four years after the assassination of Thomas Sankara on October 15, 1987, and twelve of his companions in the coup that brought Blaise Compaoré to power, a trial now seems inevitable.
In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, April 14, the investigative control chamber referred the case to the Ouagadougou military court.
Former Burkinabe president Blaise Compaoré, in exile in Ivory Coast, will be tried for “complicity” in the assassination of Thomas Sankara.
Blaise Compaoré and Gilbert Diendéré will be tried for “attack on state security” and “complicity in murder”. The ex-president and his former chief of staff will also be prosecuted for “concealing corpses”.
The charges of “assassination”, which the prosecution initially claimed against Gilbert Diendéré, have not been upheld. On the other hand, he will be prosecuted for “witness tampering”.
Only four of the fourteen defendants are being prosecuted for “murder”: Nabonsouindé Ouedraogo, Idrissa Sawadogo, Yamba Élysée Ilboudo and Hyacinthe Kafando. Four men who were among Blaise Compaoré’s bodyguards at the material time.
Blocked under Blaise Compaoré, the investigation into the assassination of the leader of the revolution was relaunched by the transitional regime in 2015. Blaise Compaoré was president of Burkina Faso from 1987 to 2014.
Military justice had indicted Blaise Compaoré and Gilbert Diendéré in November of that year and Ouagadougou issued an international arrest warrant against the former president, who lives in exile in Côte d’Ivoire.
The control chamber of the investigation decided that there were enough charges against Mr. Blaise Compaoré and thirteen other people to be referred to a trial chamber.
One of the Sankara family lawyers noted that, “we expect is that there will be programming as early as possible in this case. Families have waited long enough. We need everyone to have their say so that we can move on. “
The decision of the investigative control chamber is therefore a further step towards a trial, the date of which has not, however, been set. But it should take place “very soon.”
Kinyarwanda
Trending
