President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Saturday attended 2nd Lieutenant Ian Kagame’s Graduation ceremony at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

At the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, you will conduct training designed to make you an effective leader of soldiers.

Military training is infantry-based so that everyone, no matter what their eventual regiment or corps, will have mastered the core essentials before they go on to more specialised training after Sandhurst.

There are several courses that the Academy runs.

Graduates from this Royal Military Academy Sandhurst are trained to operate anywhere in the world.

According to the academy there has been 5,000 international students trained at the Academy since 1947, from 120 countries. 2nd Lieutenant Ian Kagame is one of these international students that have gone through this prestigious academy.

Students from abroad are selected by their own defence organisations and their applications are made to the Ministry of Defence through the Defence Attaché.

International Students who successfully complete the Commissioning Course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst are awarded the Sandhurst Medal introduced in 2016 to recognise the extraordinary achievement.

Recipients of this medal also receive open membership of the Sandhurst Trust which enables them to keep in touch with the Academy and the friends they made whilst on the course.