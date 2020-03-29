The 26th Genocide Commemoration scheduled in April will take place despite the current CoronaVirus pandemic, the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) has said.

The Executive Secretary of CNLG, Jean- Damascene Bizimana, told RBA on Saturday evening that the Commemoration will proceed as usual beginning April 7, “but in a special manner.”

Bizimana said the Commemoration at the national level will be held at the Kigali Genocide Memorial for not more that 30 minutes attended by a small group of guests.

There will be a national address, lighting of the flame, laying a wreath alongside a moment of silence to morn and pay tribute to the victim the of the genocide against the Tutsi.

In the countryside, commemoration will be held at an identified genocide museum at the district level.

Because of the ongoing effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, there will be no walk to remember segment. Later on through out the week, usual gatherings will not be held, instead one and half hour will be allocated on TV, Radio stations, social media and other platforms.

The theme will remain the same: Remember-Unite-Renew, and deeply preserving the memory of the victims.

Each day will have a topical issue of discussion both in the country and around the world, guided by presidents of the umbrella of genocide survivors; Ibuka. “We are in difficult times due to the CoronaVirus pandemic, but we will still remember our loved ones,” Bizimana said, adding that, “We call upon all Rwandans to understand and also participate.”