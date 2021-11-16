Business
20 Kenyan Firms Blacklisted By AfDB, World Bank
Nearly 20 Kenya-based companies have been blacklisted by the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) in less than two years over fraud and quality concerns in projects funded by the multilateral lenders.
Nairobi-based consultancy firm Africa Development Professional Group (ADP) is the latest firm with Kenyan links to join the financiers’ blacklist after the World Bank banned it for alleged fraud.
The World Bank said last week an investigation conducted by its corruption-fighting unit had established that ADP had engaged in fraudulent practices during a bank-funded project in Somalia.
“According to the facts of the case, ADP recklessly omitted the disclosure of a conflict-of-interest relationship when submitting a proposal for a contract under the project, which is a fraudulent practice,” said the World Bank.
ADP and its affiliates have been debarred for 21 months and will be ineligible to participate in any World Bank-financed projects during the period.
ADP says that it provides “consultancy and advisory services on management, investments, business solutions, corporate finance and business development”.
The firm also says it has undertaken several multi-million shilling projects for government agencies.
Several other Kenyan firms have been banned by the AfDB in recent months, turning the spotlight on how local firms bid and clinch lucrative tenders with the two multilateral lenders.
A spot check on the AfDB website shows some of the recently banned companies by AfDB based in Kenya include Aerospace Aviation, Beta Trading Company, Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited, Eva-Top Agencies, Madujey Global Services, Mactebac Contractors Limited, Techno Brain (Kenya) Limited (“Techno Brain Kenya”), and Sony Commercial Agencies.
Others are inotec Co. Limited (Kenya Branch Office), Sino-Kenya Engineering Group Company Limited, Rockey Africa Limited, Reef Building Systems Limited (Reef), Ultimate Engineering Limited, Express Automation Limited and Kenya Power contractor Chint Electric.
Two individuals Mr Yuehua Bai and Mr. Joram Opala Otieno (also Known as Mr. Joram Opala) are also on the list.
Arising from the huge number of Kenyan firms that have been blacklisted, the AfDB recently revealed plans to hire quality assurance experts to enable greater transparency and oversight of its funded projects.
Under a new regime, Kenyan firms bidding for the multi-billion shilling projects funded by the AfDB are set to face more scrutiny as the lender moves to seal graft loopholes.
“Bank’s portfolio in the region is facing a number of challenges and requires close monitoring,” said AfDB in an internal document seen by press.
“…The consultant will participate in country/regional meetings to review project and portfolio-related reports, including but not limited to project concept notes, project appraisal reports, project completion reports, country portfolio performance reviews reports.”
The bank said the consultants will also review and edit operations, strategy, and policy-related proposals to ensure “alignment with bank strategy objectives, quality standards, readiness and compliance with bank policies.”
As part of its efforts to improve its cooperation with anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies, AfDB’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC) last year negotiated and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with the Kenyan Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
“The MoU will serve as framework for collaboration on corruption prevention, training and information sharing,” said AfDB then.
AfDB’s recent move to engage consultants is seen as meant to enable the bank have a tight leash on projects it finances.
“(They will) assist in the identification of problems related to the bank’s portfolio performance and service delivery, and promptly undertake appropriate action.”
A ban from the AfDB over fraud concerns may attract similar actions from other multilateral development banks, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the World Bank.
The financial institutions, which are mostly owned and financed by governments, have been keen to curb corruption in their projects, which run into billions of dollars annually.
Coca-Cola Hires British, Japanese Firms To Execute Its New Marketing Model
Coca-Cola Company has named WPP as Global Marketing Network Partner to play a key role in executing a new marketing model that is built to drive long-term growth for the entire company’s portfolio of brands across more than 200 countries and territories.
Coca-Cola’s new, integrated agency model is part of an aggressive agenda to transform and modernize marketing and innovation as key drivers of the company’s profitable growth.
“Consumers respond to an entire experience – they don’t separate the message from the medium – and that’s why we’ve designed an agency model to be truly consumer-centric and silo-free,” said Manolo Arroyo, global chief marketing officer for The Coca-Cola Company.
“This model is about seamless integration of the power of big, bold ideas and creativity within experiences, amplified by media and data. It will enable us to create end-to-end experiences that are grounded in data-rich insights and optimized real-time, at scale, as we learn from consumers.”
The new agency model has four components. One, Global Marketing Network Partner to manage end-to-end creative, media, data and marketing technology, across the whole portfolio.
It also has Complementary Media Partner to bring differentiated capabilities in select markets. Strategic Roster of approved agencies to provide access to the best creative minds, regardless of their location or affiliation. Then, common data and technology platform that connects marketing teams of five global categories, nine operating units, Global Ventures and Platform Services to the Global Marketing Network Partner, Complementary Media Partner and Strategic Roster.
Global Marketing Network Partner
OpenX, the bespoke WPP team, will provide end-to-end capabilities across creative, media and data to serve as the Global Marketing Network Partner for Coca-Cola’s brands.
The breadth and depth of the partnership is unprecedented for Coca-Cola and is expected to be a catalyst in the transformation of marketing effectiveness and efficiency.
It is also unprecedented for the industry, given its scale and geographical reach, including more than 200 countries and territories; the company’s five-category beverage portfolio; and Global Ventures, including innocent and Costa.
“As we designed our new marketing operating model, it became increasingly clear that simplicity was critical to successfully operating a vast geographical and diversified business network, which also includes our bottling system,” Arroyo said.
“I am delighted to be partnering with WPP as we accelerate our marketing transformation. We were impressed by WPP’s ability to balance what it takes to deliver integrated consumer experiences at a global scale with the agility, speed and data-driven insights that are required to win locally. WPP will bring creative excellence and unparalleled marketing capabilities at a global scale that no other network can deploy.”
“We are delighted to be appointed as The Coca-Cola Company’s Global Marketing Network Partner, a catalyst for its transformation and growth, and to bring the outstanding creativity, data-rich insights and media expertise needed to create connected consumer experiences,” said Mark Read, CEO of WPP.
“This partnership, integrating our capabilities across content, media, data, production and technology, operating locally and globally, will complement The Coca-Cola Company’s globally networked organization. It’s unparalleled in our industry in terms of breadth and depth of capabilities and reflects WPP’s scale and reach around the world. I’d like to thank Manolo Arroyo and his teams in taking this bold step with WPP. Our success in the industry’s biggest-ever pitch is testament to the talent and hard work of hundreds of people across WPP and our agencies, and to the strength of our simple, integrated offer to clients.”
Complementary Media Partner
The company also announced that Dentsu has been named Complementary Media Partner in selected markets where they bring distinctive strengths.
“Dentsu is an incredible agency that combines rich human insights with the leading-edge analytics and technology capabilities required to design and execute connected consumer experiences,” Arroyo said. “They are the perfect complementary partner for us, bringing distinctive strengths in some of our highest priority areas.”
Strategic Roster
Coca-Cola will also ensure it has access to the world’s best creators through the development of an open-source creative model. “We know brilliant creative ideas come from anywhere, and we will retain that flexibility,” Arroyo said.
Publicis Groupe and IPG both performed very strongly during the review process, demonstrating leading-edge capabilities, innovative ideas and impressive talent.
Various agencies from both networks have been selected for Coca-Cola’s Strategic Roster and will play key roles in the open-source model, which is expected to account for one-third of all marketing work.
“I want to particularly recognize the work performed by the other finalist, Publicis Groupe. Publicis demonstrated being a phenomenal agency with a bold vision that challenged our thinking, making it one of our most challenging business decisions we have confronted, given its world-class capabilities,” Arroyo said.
“Agencies like Publicis and Leo Burnett blend creativity with data and technology, and I’m excited to work with them as part of our strategic roster.”
“IPG has consistently demonstrated a passion for Coca-Cola brands and delivered some of our most important work around the world,” Arroyo said.
“Their agencies like McCann and Mercado will continue to be key partners for the company.”
Implementation of the new marketing model will begin immediately. PwC advised on the Global Marketing Network Partner and Strategic Roster reviews, and MediaSense was the consultant on the Complementary Media Partner review.
Saudi Firm Signs Deal To Sell Butterfly iQ+In Africa, Middle East, Turkey, And India
Abdul Latif Jameel Health, a Saudi Arabian family business has announced plans to broaden the availability of Butterfly iQ+ – the world’s only single probe, whole-body handheld ultrasound solution.
From undeserved communities in the United States, to remote areas of Africa, and Asia, more than 4.7 billion people around the world lack access to medical imaging.
Abdul Latif Jameel Health will introduce the innovative ultrasound product, powered by Butterfly’s Ultrasound-on-Chip technology to markets across the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and India.
Fusing semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and cloud technology, Butterfly has the potential to usher in a new era of healthcare with a device that is expected to cost less than US$ 2,400. The product is designed to dramatically expand the capabilities of practitioners working within and outside of hospitals in developed, underdeveloped and remote areas.
Healthcare providers can collect advanced imaging, perform rapid assessments, and guide critical procedures no matter where they are, and share those images seamlessly with doctors across the globe to help with reading and interpreting scans.
Dr. Akram Bouchenaki, Chief Executive Officer of Abdul Latif Jameel Health, said that the mission is to improve access to healthcare for those who need it most and drive inclusive health care through innovation.
“The capabilities of this innovative, portable and versatile handheld ultrasound solution know no bounds and we are committed to delivering this technology to serve more than 2 billion people. It is our mission to collaborate with sector disruptors, those who question how healthcare services have always been delivered, and how the billions of people in undeserved communities can be better served,” Dr. Akram Bouchenaki said in a statement sent to Taarifa on Monday.
Butterfly recently announced that its iQ+ device is even being delivered beyond Earth, providing medical imaging on the International Space Station, as part of the 22nd SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply payload in June 2021.
Once delivered, astronauts will provide feedback on the ease of using the device, the quality of the produced ultrasound images, and the efficiency of image acquisition.
“Our partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Health is about more than democratizing medical imaging and making it more accessible; it is about empowering all healthcare practitioners with an invaluable, advanced assessment tool,” said Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Butterfly Network.
“The power of the Butterfly solution transcends the limits of traditional ultrasound by delivering valuable information to improve clinical decision-making and the care that is delivered. We are excited to work with an aligned partner, like Abdul Latif Jameel Health, to not only get Butterfly in the hands of more clinicians worldwide to improve global health equity, but to level the playing field for all by empowering practitioners to be better clinicians, wherever they may be,” he said.
What is Butterfly iQ+?
The Butterfly iQ+ is an innovative low-noise device with reduced power consumption. Its optimised electronics are integrated with a power-efficient field-programmable gate array (FPGA) chip, which offers a 20% longer battery life and improved thermal performance while doubling scanning time.
How much does a Butterfly cost?
The cost of the Butterfly iQ+ is US$2,399 per probe plus membership. The cost of the iQ+ Vet is US$2,999 per probe plus membership. Pro individual membership for the first year is US$420.
Qatar, Rwanda Establish US$250M Pan-African Fund For Economic, Social Transformation
The Kigali International Financial Centre, Africa’s leading destination for compliant and professional financial services and cross-border investments has established a US$250 million Virunga Africa Fund I.
The Fund will invest in vital sectors that will drive economic and social transformation across the African continent.
The two anchor investors of the Virunga Africa Fund I are the Qatar Investment Authority (‘QIA’) and Rwanda Social Security Board (‘RSSB’).
The Fund is managed by Admaius, an independent investment firm comprising one of the most experienced pan-African investment teams working on the ground.
The Fund’s Head Office will be based in Kigali and domiciled in the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC), which offers a safe, compliant, and centralized holding presence for financial activities across Africa. The KIFC was recently recognised as one of the financial jurisdictions likely to become more significant by the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI).
The Fund’s targeted investments will deliver tangible change for Rwandans and for people across the continent.
It will produce a more dynamic private sector in Africa and make the continent more self-reliant by reducing the need for foreign imports.
Investment projects will increase access to essential services including healthcare, education, digital infrastructure, and financial services.
The Fund will leverage strong in-house and industry sector expertise to guide businesses through digital transformation and create long-term value, capitalising on post-Covid opportunities, strong demographic tailwinds, and secular growth trends.
Nick Barigye, CEO of Rwanda Finance Limited, the agency leading the development and promotion of the Kigali International Financial Centre, said that for investors of such standing to choose the Kigali International Financial Centre to host their fund sends a great signal.
he said that tt shows that the KIFC is a compliant and attractive jurisdiction for Pan-African investment. Investors see that Rwanda offers them strategic advantages; these include good governance, high levels of connectivity, efficiency, transparency, and an ease of doing business which has been internationally recognised.
“KIFC looks forward to the success of the Virunga Africa Fund I and welcome more regional and international players who wish to transform the investment landscape of Africa,” Barigye said.
Regis Rugemanshuro, Director General of the Rwanda Social Security Board, said that Virunga Africa Fund I affirms Rwanda’s belief that international investors are increasingly seeing the huge opportunities Africa offers. The Fund will unlock tremendous value and deliver real development impact benefitting people across the continent – at a time when economies are trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate the Qatar International Authority partnering with RSSB as cornerstone investors in this historic project which will improve the lives of people in Rwanda, and across Africa,” he said.
