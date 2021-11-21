Crime
180 Inmates Escape From Matadi Central Prison, DRC
Congolese security agencies are hunting for over 180 prisoners that broke out of Matadi Central Prison on Saturday, Taarifa has established.
According to impeccable details, it all started around 4 p.m. on Saturday, where four police officers were on duty at this Prison facility. The two men then took the weapons from two police officers at the gatehouse and fired warning bullets to undoubtedly create panic.
Apollonya Longo the Deputy Director of this prison has revealed that the armed men in plain cloth grabbed guns from the two police officers stationed at the prison watchtower, hitting them each in the chest.
In addition, it is reported that out of 734 detainees in Matadi central prison, only 545 responded to the call. The others have since disappeared into wilderness.
Chines Miners Kidnapped In DRC, Soldier Killed
A soldier was killed and eight Chinese miners kidnapped during an armed attack that took place on the night of Saturday and Sunday at the Mining sites of Beyond Mining Company in Mukera, in the South Basimukuma grouping, Mutambala sector, Ufizi territory in South Kivu according to the sources.
Sources say unidentified local gunmen whose identities are so far not yet known targeted Chinese-run gold mining sites.
“At around several 9 p.m., several bullets were heard on the Chinese sites. The soldiers responded, unfortunately, one was killed and another seriously injured. The investigations continue, we noted eight Chinese were carried away by these thugs. The armed group remains unknown so far. We are shocked by this practice,” Christopher Bonane, the president of the civil society told local journalists.
It was last month when Beyond Mining and the mining cooperative for integral development, a mining company that works in Mukera mining site in Fizi territory (South Kivu) are accused by the civil society organizations for violating all laws they signed with the local community.
The two companies are accused among other things of failing to compensate peasants whose fields have been plundered and of failing to keep the promise to rehabilitate the roads.
”It is true that things are from bad to worse here in Mukera compared to the management of the mining cooperative for integral development t with its partner Beyond Mining, a Chinese company that mines gold here in Mikera.
These violate the laws they signed with local populations with the clauses of compensating the owners of the fields that they have occupied, collaborating with the artisanal miners, rehabilitating the roads of agricultural services, bringing water to the various villagers, build schools and social amenities that positively impact the nearby communities but none of these demands were met,” Bonane commented on the issue last month.
The incident comes after six Chinese companies were suspended last month over illegal mining. Hundreds of mining companies operate in the province of South Kivu however which most of these companies are working illegally.
14 Sudanese Killed In Domestic Protests
At least 14 protesters were killed on Wednesday during demonstrations in Sudan, the health ministry of the dissolved Sudanese government said.
On Wednesday, Khartoum and other cities witnessed huge demonstrations against measures recently adopted by the Sudanese army commander, including dissolving the government and appointing a new sovereign council.
The protesters gathered in the cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman. Due to closure of the bridges linking the three cities and the intensive security presence on main roads, the protesters failed to reach central Khartoum, where vital government utilities sit, including the government headquarters, the Republican Palace and the Army Command.
The protesters raised banners demanding restoration of the civilian government led by the removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as release of political detainees.
The Sudanese police has not yet issued any comment about the events which accompanied Wednesday’s protests. The mobile phone service was cut off inside Sudan shortly before Wednesday’s demonstrations began, with intensive presence for the security and police forces on the main roads.
Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government
Kampala Attacked Again
A suspected bomb explosion is being reported around Akamwesi Mall along Gayaza road in Kampala, according to press reports in Uganda.
“We have dispatched a rescue team to support alongside Ambulances just in case any life saving interventions are required,” Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) Spokesperson Irene Nakasiita told Chimreports earlier today.
However, Police dismissed the reports saying it’s a bomb scare.
“Please disregard all rumours circulating on social media that there has been a bomb blast at Akamwesi Mall in Kyebando,” Police said.
“Our expert teams responded to an alert,and upon object retrieval, our bomb squad found poorly disposed off rubbish,” UPF said in a tweet.
Sources tell Taarifa, however, that the bomb was real only that UPF received intel and acted quickly to diffuse the explosion.
Akamwesi Shopping Mall is located in the vibrant Kyebando suburb.
Details remain scanty.
Two bomb exploded in Kampala two days ago, claiming six lives and leaving dozens injured.
