Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 were identified on Monday in Rwanda, making the total number of cases hit 36.

Sixteen of the cases were imported from five countries; Dubai (9), Kenya (3), USA (2), Qartar (1) and India (1).

All the patients were immediately placed under isolation from other patients and are receiving medical treatment.

The other patient, who was identified vai tracing, caught the contagion from a previous positive contact undergoing treatment.

The Ministry of Health said tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.