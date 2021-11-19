Crime
14 Sudanese Killed In Domestic Protests
At least 14 protesters were killed on Wednesday during demonstrations in Sudan, the health ministry of the dissolved Sudanese government said.
On Wednesday, Khartoum and other cities witnessed huge demonstrations against measures recently adopted by the Sudanese army commander, including dissolving the government and appointing a new sovereign council.
The protesters gathered in the cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman. Due to closure of the bridges linking the three cities and the intensive security presence on main roads, the protesters failed to reach central Khartoum, where vital government utilities sit, including the government headquarters, the Republican Palace and the Army Command.
The protesters raised banners demanding restoration of the civilian government led by the removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as release of political detainees.
The Sudanese police has not yet issued any comment about the events which accompanied Wednesday’s protests. The mobile phone service was cut off inside Sudan shortly before Wednesday’s demonstrations began, with intensive presence for the security and police forces on the main roads.
Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government
Crime
Kampala Attacked Again
A suspected bomb explosion is being reported around Akamwesi Mall along Gayaza road in Kampala, according to press reports in Uganda.
“We have dispatched a rescue team to support alongside Ambulances just in case any life saving interventions are required,” Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) Spokesperson Irene Nakasiita told Chimreports earlier today.
However, Police dismissed the reports saying it’s a bomb scare.
“Please disregard all rumours circulating on social media that there has been a bomb blast at Akamwesi Mall in Kyebando,” Police said.
“Our expert teams responded to an alert,and upon object retrieval, our bomb squad found poorly disposed off rubbish,” UPF said in a tweet.
Sources tell Taarifa, however, that the bomb was real only that UPF received intel and acted quickly to diffuse the explosion.
Akamwesi Shopping Mall is located in the vibrant Kyebando suburb.
Details remain scanty.
Two bomb exploded in Kampala two days ago, claiming six lives and leaving dozens injured.
Crime
Ecuadorian Authorities Identify 34 of 68 Prisoners Killed In Riot
Ecuadorian authorities have identified 34 of the 68 prisoners killed in the violent clashes at Litoral Penitentiary, the main prison in the city of Guayaquil, the General Secretariat of Communication for the Presidency reported on Sunday.
Their remains will be delivered to the victims’ families in the next few hours, as authorities continue to work to identify the other deceased.
The revolt, which also left 25 inmates injured, occurred on Friday night and early Saturday, and has been attributed to power struggles between gangs linked to drug trafficking.
The National Police deployed 900 troops in and around the prison to restore order and curb violence. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso convened a “crisis cabinet” on Saturday and met with an international advisory team and representatives from civil society to analyze the incident.
On Sept. 29, the Litoral Penitentiary was the scene of another revolt that left 118 inmates dead in the largest prison massacre in the country’s history.
Crime
Ugandan Court Remands 3 Terror Suspects
The Buganda Road Court in Uganda’s capital Kampala on Friday remanded three individuals, suspected to have tried to stage a bomb attack during funeral of Maj. Gen Paul Loketch.
Maj. Gen Lokech, who died at home of a blood clot, served two stints as a commander in Somalia with Amisom — the African Union military operation fighting the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents.
Rashid Katumba,21, an Electrician, Najim Luyenjje a mobile money agent and Arafat Kiyemba a welder were arrested by joint security forces 2 months ago. They committed the crimes between May and August this year.
They face 3 counts including Terrorism, unlawful possession of dangerous explosives and belonging to a terrorist organisation.
According to the charge-sheet presented before grade one magistrate, the Director of Public Prosecution Jane Frances Abodo states that the three suspects, without due regard to the safety of others and to cause death, delivered and placed explosives in a public place – Atimikica Guesthouse in Pader district in Northern Uganda.
The suspects are said to belong to the ADF terrorist organisation. On 26th August 2021, they were found in possession of 3 pieces of electronic detonators, Ammonium nitrate (gas), an improvised switch, a jacket, soldiering wires and other items, all of which are materials for making explosives.
The suspects have now been sent to Kitalya prison as they wait to appear before a chief magistrate who has powers to entertain their complaints of torture by security personnel.
They will re-appear before the court on t 19th November 2021.
14 Sudanese Killed In Domestic Protests
Feature: China-Tanzania Agricultural Cooperation Lifts Farmers Out Of Poverty
KCB To Buy Out Minority Shareholders In Rwanda Unit
Kagame’s Intervention Needed To Dismantle ‘Fertilizer Mafia Network’
Problem With “Conflict Minerals” Extraction
Kagame’s Intervention Needed To Dismantle ‘Fertilizer Mafia Network’
Tanzania Attracts Most FDI’s Compared To EAC Member States
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail 80% Effective
Rwanda’s First Lady Commends WHO For Its Efforts Against Cervical Cancer
Rwanda Launches Fight Against Water Weeds
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report4 hours ago
Kagame’s Intervention Needed To Dismantle ‘Fertilizer Mafia Network’
-
Business3 days ago
20 Kenyan Firms Blacklisted By AfDB, World Bank
-
Business1 day ago
Tanzania Attracts Most FDI’s Compared To EAC Member States
-
CORONA VIRUS1 day ago
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail 80% Effective
-
Cabo Delgado2 days ago
Moçambique Creates Special Force To Replace Foreign Troops
-
CORONA VIRUS2 days ago
Pfizer Covid Pill To Be Available in Poor Countries
-
National2 days ago
Rwanda’s First Lady Commends WHO For Its Efforts Against Cervical Cancer
-
East-Africa3 days ago
Another Bomb Explodes In Kampala