14 Sudanese Killed In Domestic Protests

At least 14 protesters were killed on Wednesday during demonstrations in Sudan, the health ministry of the dissolved Sudanese government said.

On Wednesday, Khartoum and other cities witnessed huge demonstrations against measures recently adopted by the Sudanese army commander, including dissolving the government and appointing a new sovereign council.

The protesters gathered in the cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman. Due to closure of the bridges linking the three cities and the intensive security presence on main roads, the protesters failed to reach central Khartoum, where vital government utilities sit, including the government headquarters, the Republican Palace and the Army Command.

The protesters raised banners demanding restoration of the civilian government led by the removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as release of political detainees.

The Sudanese police has not yet issued any comment about the events which accompanied Wednesday’s protests. The mobile phone service was cut off inside Sudan shortly before Wednesday’s demonstrations began, with intensive presence for the security and police forces on the main roads.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government