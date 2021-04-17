13 Dead, Over 21,000 Congolese Displaced in Kasaï Region

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Grand Kasaï region is bleeding following clashes between the Luba and Kuba ethnic groups in the town of Bakwakenge.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) the upsurge in violence in this region has caused displacement of 21,000 persons, mainly women and children since March 28.

“At least 13 people have also been reported dead, many injured and 190 houses burned down,” said Babar Baloch, UNHCR spokesperson.

Tensions between these two communities have been on the rise since August 2020, according to UNHCR, due to land disputes.

Attacks and counter-attacks last year displaced more than 13,000 families, or around 40,000 people, the majority of whom were unable to return home for fear of reprisals.

Faced with this new resurgence of community tension, UNHCR insists on restoring peace and defusing tensions in Kasai to avoid another wave of massive displacement in the country.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says the displaced need shelter, food and access to medical services.

“The majority of them are hosted by local communities who are already struggling to cope with limited resources. Others sleep under the stars, “said the spokesperson for this UN agency.

It is appropriate to indicate that Lieutenant-General Pacifique Masunzu, commander of the second zone of defense of the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) was dispatched, this Friday, April 16, 2021, to Kasaï Central where he exchanged with Tharcisse Kabatusuila Mbuyamba , the Governor ad interim of the province.

At the end of this exchange, he indicated that he will do everything to restore peace and state authority in Bakwa-kenge.