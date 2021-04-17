Politics
13 Dead, Over 21,000 Congolese Displaced in Kasaï Region
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Grand Kasaï region is bleeding following clashes between the Luba and Kuba ethnic groups in the town of Bakwakenge.
According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) the upsurge in violence in this region has caused displacement of 21,000 persons, mainly women and children since March 28.
“At least 13 people have also been reported dead, many injured and 190 houses burned down,” said Babar Baloch, UNHCR spokesperson.
Tensions between these two communities have been on the rise since August 2020, according to UNHCR, due to land disputes.
Attacks and counter-attacks last year displaced more than 13,000 families, or around 40,000 people, the majority of whom were unable to return home for fear of reprisals.
Faced with this new resurgence of community tension, UNHCR insists on restoring peace and defusing tensions in Kasai to avoid another wave of massive displacement in the country.
Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says the displaced need shelter, food and access to medical services.
“The majority of them are hosted by local communities who are already struggling to cope with limited resources. Others sleep under the stars, “said the spokesperson for this UN agency.
It is appropriate to indicate that Lieutenant-General Pacifique Masunzu, commander of the second zone of defense of the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) was dispatched, this Friday, April 16, 2021, to Kasaï Central where he exchanged with Tharcisse Kabatusuila Mbuyamba , the Governor ad interim of the province.
At the end of this exchange, he indicated that he will do everything to restore peace and state authority in Bakwa-kenge.
Burundi Parliament Rejects Prime Minister’s Fake Achievements Report
Burundi’s Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni (pictured above) has stirred the country into doubt about his governments achievements contained in a report presented to Parliament on April 15 .
Bunyoni this Thursday, April 15 was at the Palais des Congrès in Kigobe where he presented a report on the implementation of the government’s program for the first half of the year.
However, parliamentarians from both chambers have continued to ask questions about certain achievements presented by Prime Minister.
Contradictory reports, additional actions not foreseen by the action plan, are the concerns raised by the two chambers of Parliament during Bunyoni’s presentation of the semi-annual report on the implementation of the annual action plan of the government of 2020- 2021.
The parliamentarians asked the question of knowing how a ministry can give a report indicating an achievement rate of 100% when there are certain actions that have not been accomplished.
“Revitalize local supervision, the creation of 4 communal agro-sylvo-pastoral development centers but the report does not indicate their realization. Could you explain to us why the report indicates a completion rate of 100% when these centers were not created? “,reads part of the statement issued by parliament.
Still the parliamentarians raised some contradictions which are noticeable on several achievements. These include the measurable results expected in the report which contradict the measurable results expected from the government action plan.
Prime Minister Bunyoni explained all these apprehensions by certain typing errors observed in certain reports. He gave some examples.
“Regarding artificial insemination, there was a typo. We had planned to inseminate 15,000 cows instead of five thousand and those which were inseminated are few in number, they number 1436, hence the achievement rate which is not 109% but 9.45% ” .
According to him, this percentage is due to the breakdown of the machine for keeping the sperm of the bulls which happened when it was at the very beginning of this activity and that required either the repair of this machine or the purchase. from another machine.
“The supervision of certain spawning grounds and the measures taken to periodically close various lakes caused the death of many fish and the result obtained was 12 thousand tonnes 565 kilos instead of the expected 22 thousand tonnes, hence the completion rate which is 57% instead of 59.79% ”, he pointed out.
According to Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, the government’s half-year action plan for 2020-2021 has reached 50% of achievements.
Tanzania’s Ruling CCM Party General Congress Set For April 30
Tanzania’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)’s special General Congress is scheduled to take place in Dodoma on April 30, 2021.
According to the party, members of the congress will meet at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma.
No agenda has been disclosed, however, the Party’s national chairperson post is still vacant following the death of Dr. John Magufuli as President Samia Suhulu Hassan is set to fill up this vaccum.
After the death of John Magufuli, the Central Committee discussed how to fill the position of the chairperson and unanimously agreed that Samia Suluhu Hassan will be the sole candidate for the position of chairperson.
Under Tanzania’s constitution, President Hassan will consult the ruling CCM party over the appointing of a new vice president.
According to Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham, ” Having dominated the political scene since Magufuli’s election, he leaves something of a political vacuum,” Cheeseman said.
“This will trigger fresh uncertainty and all eyes will be on internal CCM politics to see what deals have been struck in the ruling party about the balance of power after the transition,” Cheeseman said.
Bintou Keita Announces Deployment of 4 UN units in Beni
Following weeks of protests demanding for an immediate exit of Monusco and other foreign agencies, Bintou Keita Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in the DRC has responded with a new plan.
Bintou Keita on Thursday announced the deployment of 4 UN units in Beni which she said are “more responsive, faster and more flexible”.
She admitted, “the national security forces and MONUSCO have not succeeded in putting an end to the massacres, in particular those perpetrated by the ADF, and that all the political forces are working together to restore peace and security without a rear political thought ”.
“Every Congolese is free to criticize MONUSCO and to ask the Government for our departure”, said Bintou Keita.
“Our soldiers are deploying 4 more responsive, faster and more flexible mobile units that will allow them to support the operations of the Congolese army,” said Bintou Keita.
“Our police and civilian personnel will intensify their engagement with the population, including those who criticize us, to identify all areas where we must and can make progress, including our warning systems,” she concluded.
The population believes that there is not enough commitment on the part of MONUSCO for the protection of civilians.
The Lamuka coalition, represented by radical opponents Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito call on the United Nations to lift the veil on the real identity of the armed groups raging in eastern DRC and to point out the responsibilities of each actor.
To believe them, if the United Nations were able to produce very detailed reports (case of the Mapping report) on the situation in the DRC and in the Great Lakes region, they are also able to identify the actors and the shooters. string of this situation.
“It is, indeed, high time to find out who is killing in Goma, Rutshuru, Beni, Masisi, Butembo, Ituri, South Kivu and elsewhere in eastern DRC and why”, maintains Lamuka.
Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, National President of the Movement for the Liberation of Congo (MLC) and Republican opponent, in a press release signed this Wednesday, April 14, 2021, called on the Congolese and the institutions to be held responsible.
“I call on the Congolese not to consider this recurring violence as news. Our nation’s survival is at stake. I invite the state institutions to take the correct measures of these events to finally ensure protection for our population, guarantee peace and put a definitive end to this surge of violence, ” Bemba said in a statement.
