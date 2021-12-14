National
120 Poor Families To Relocate To Modern Housing
A total of 120 poor families in Rubavu district are scheduled to be relocated into a magnificent modern integrated housing facility.
Rwanda is pursuing a nationwide program to establish Integrated Development Model Villages as part of total liberation of the country.
While inaugurating one of such model villages, President Paul Kagame previously said “the ongoing phase of the liberation struggle is about achieving transformation and being the Rwandans and Africans we should be”.
“This model village shows that Liberation is not simply about words, it is about action. It is an example of what we can accomplish and that we can do a lot more. You must each play your role, beginning with taking care of the home you were given. Liberation means believing that a good life is not a right only reserved for others, every Rwandan deserves it,” President Kagame said during the 25th liberation anniversary.
These Model Villages are built in collaboration with Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Reserve Force.
Meanwhile as of 2019, the Ministry of Infrastructure reported 130 IDP model villages constructed countrywide. Out of these, 70 IDP villages were made of clustered buildings of 4-in-1, 2-in-1 and 8-in-1 units.
National
Uganda, DRC Claim Early Victory Against ADF Rebels
The Uganda government and Democratic Republic of Congo have claimed they have defeated the Allied Democratic Front rebels earlier than planned.
According to a joint announcement on Monday, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said they have destroyed four enemy camps inside the DRC and captured 34 fighters associated with the terrorist group.
A statement issued on Monday also said 31 Congolese hostages had been freed, suggesting the ADF were also using civilians as shields against the aerial and ground raids.
Maj-Gen Leon-Richard Kasonga Cibangu, FARDC spokesman and Brig-Gen Flavia Byekwaso, spokeswoman for the UPDF, issued a joint statement assuring the public of strict adherence to international law, respect for human rights as well as the rules of engagement that state the forces will only target hideouts of the terror group.
“In order to gain the loyalty of the population and reverse the harmful propaganda instilled by the ADF and their allies, the FARDC and the UPDF have launched a vast awareness campaign and are carrying out civil-military actions, which are already bearing fruits,” the two armies said.
To coordinate the joint military field operations, Major General Camille Bombele Lohola of the FARDC has been appointed to lead the operations as the mission commander.
He will coordinate operations between the Ituri (Ituri province) and Beni (North Kivu) sectors. His mission will be to ensure that military operations proceed normally in the context of the pooling of forces and the tracking down of negative forces made up of the ADF MTM Islamists, CODECO militiamen and other armed groups operating in the Beni/Ruwenzori and Ituri areas.
President Felix Tshisekedi told DRC national assembly on Monday that some terrorist forces are also operating in other neighbouring countries. This is the case of the ADF, which especially scour the common border between Uganda and the DRC.
“So, in order to fight them more effectively, our two countries have recently agreed to pool their efforts in order to carry out joint operations against this common enemy; our parliament is duly informed. I will ensure that the presence of the Ugandan army on our soil is limited to the time strictly necessary for these operations,” he said.
National
Rwanda, DRC Police Sign Cooperation Pact
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Congolese National Police (CNP) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, December 13, to formalize the cross-border bilateral cooperation in various pressing matters of policing.
The cooperation pact was signed in Kigali between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and his visiting counterpart of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Commissioner General Dieudonné Amuli Bahigwa.
The agreement was a result of the bilateral meeting between the two institutions held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru and co-chaired by the two Police Chiefs.
CG Bahigwa and his delegation are in Rwanda since Sunday for a three-day visit.
The MoU binds the two Police institutions to join efforts against transnational organized crime and terrorism; smuggling and trafficking in narcotics and psychotropic substances; proliferation of counterfeit currencies as well as small arms and light weapons.
Other areas of partnership include sharing of intelligence and expertise, conducting joint or simultaneous operations, fighting against cyber criminality, and human trafficking among others.
IGP Munyuza, while speaking during the bilateral meeting, said that the visit is a milestone in enhancing security cooperation between Rwanda and DRC.
“Our two countries are not only neighbours, but also brothers. Our region continues to experience a number of security challenges including Islamic jihadists, terrorism, drug trafficking, and smuggling among others, which requires us to establish strong cooperation and join efforts to combat organized, cross-border and transnational crimes threatening our region,” IGP Munyuza said.
He added that it is the primary responsibility of Police institutions to work closely together to ensure safety and security of the people, and pave the way for sustainable development of their respective societies.
“We need to create practical channels of sharing information and intelligence on crimes, conducting joint operations against criminals, and joint training to deal with the ever-increasing security threats and transnational crimes. This visit, therefore, provides another platform to discuss in detail issues affecting security within our two countries and how best we can work together to deal with them.”
On the signed Memorandum of Understanding, IGP Munyuza observed that it demonstrates shared intention to explore more formal arrangements in order to further enhance cooperation between the two Police institutions.
With CG Bahigwa the current chair of the regional Police body—EAPCCO—IGP Munyuza reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to work with DRC Police and other regional Police institutions in establishing a joint operational unit in Goma, Eastern DRC, to collect information on terrorism activities in the region as resolved in the recent General Assembly in Kinshasa.
“Fighting violent extremism is a complex battle that no country alone can defeat. We are, therefore, compelled to neither give them a chance for their networks to grow in our countries nor a haven on our territory to threaten security in our region,” IGP Munyuza said.
On his part, CG Bahigwa noted that such cross-border partnership initiatives provide a platform to collectively ensure stability in the Great Lakes region.
“Thank you for the brotherly invitation to this friendly country with which we share the borders. Our Heads of State have laid a channel for us to explore and pool efforts together to make our countries safer for the people and development,” said CG Bahigwa.
He added that the signed cooperation agreement will impact in combating cross-border crimes faced by the two countries.
“The memorandum of understanding will create impact to the successful cooperation of our two Police institutions in fighting cross-border and transnational crimes. Nowadays, it is essential that Police institutions work closely to be able to confront emerging security threats collectively and effectively,” CG Bahigwa said.
During his stay in Rwanda, Gen. Bahigwa and his delegation will also visit other RNP facilities including the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District and National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.
National
Israel Donates Rwf100M To Buy Computers For Rwandan Teachers
Israel has donated Rwf100 million to purchase computers and other devices for teachers whose schools are being connected to the internet under the Giga project (“smart classes”).
Giga project was launched in 2019 by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with aim to provide connectivity to every school in the world by 2030.
As co-chair of the UN Broadband Commission, Rwanda supported the initiative and, in 2020, was chosen to lead the implementation of Giga in Africa.
Speaking on the funding, the Ambassador of Israel in Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, commended the strides made in Rwanda’s education sector over the years, and noted that Israel is pleased to support the country’s ground-breaking goal of universal connectivity in schools.
“Education is the foundation of everything, and this goes hand in hand with the quality. In this era, you can’t talk about quality while excluding technology,” Amb. Adam said.
“We believe that this support from Israel will be yet another stepping stone for Rwanda to realize its ambition of universal connectivity in schools and becoming a knowledge-based economy,” he said and added: “ behind every child there is a scientist”.
According to UNICEF, in the 63 pilot schools of the Giga project, only 29 per cent of required computers and other devices for students and teachers is available, hence the need for more devices.
Julianna Lindsey, UNICEF Country Representative to Rwanda expressed gratitude for the donation and said this support will reduce the funding gap and help bridge digital divide in schools, which is a barrier to quality learning.
